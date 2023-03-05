NCPCR Writes to Delhi CP Against AAP's Atishi for 'Misusing Children'

On Saturday, 4 March, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to file to take action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for allegedly misusing children for "personal agendas".

The letter read, "The Commission is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been informed that the Delhi Education Task Force is allegedly misusing minor children studying in schools for their personal agendas and political campaigns on directions of Smt. Atishi Singh. Further it has also been informed that this misuse of minor children is done to divert the attention and favour the accused Shri Manish Sisodia in liquor scam."

On Friday, 'I Love Manish Sisodia’ desks popped outside schools in the city. The Delhi BJP slammed AAP for "pressurising school children."

On 3 March, Atishi had shared photos of school children holding up letters for Manish Sisodia. She tweeted in Hindi, "BJP People: No matter how many false accusations you make, but the love that the children of Delhi have for @msisodia, you cannot shake it."