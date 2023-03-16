As Onion Prices Slump in the State, Farmers March From Nashik to Mumbai

Amid the major slump in onion prices in Maharashtra, thousands of farmers have been walking towards Mumbai from Nashik for the last few days demanding a subsidy of ₹600 per quintal to cover their losses.

The farmers will cover a distance of more than 200 kilometre on foot in their long march – a third such in the last five years. The march began in Nashik's Dindori on Monday, 13 March, and will continue through Thane to reach Mumbai in a few days. Though the majority of the farmers hail from Nashik, hundreds of other farmers from the rest of Maharashtra joined the march as it progressed towards Mumbai.