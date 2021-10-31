Woman in MP Forced To Undergo ‘Purification’ Process After Marrying Dalit Man

A 24-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district was allegedly forced to take a dip in the Narmada river and cut her hair during a ‘purification’ ritual by her family because she married a Dalit man.

The incident took place in August but came to light after the couple filed a complaint and sought police protection as the woman’s family was forcing her to marry a man from the same community.

The police have registered a case against four members of the woman’s family, including her parents, on charges of voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation under Sections 506, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrests have been made so far.