In UP's Hamirpur, FIR Filed Against 4 Men for Celebrating Periyar's Birthday

Four men have been booked for 'anti-Hindu' remarks on Periyar's b'day.
In Kurara, Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, four Dalit men have been booked by the police for raising "anti-Hindu remarks against Hindu Gods" on 17 September — the birth anniversary of Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy or 'Thanthai' Periyar, a revered social reformer and writer.
The FIR was filed on 19 September against four men — Amar Singh, Dr Suresh, Avdhesh and Ashok Vidhyarti. A video that has been accessed by The Quint showed Amar stating, "One who has created God is a fool and the one who propagates God is 'dusht' (wicked) and He who worships God is even a bigger fool. This is the truth."
Screenshot from the video that The Quint has accessed.
While section 295 related to "making destruction of a place of worship/object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of person," section 153A is "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc."
Despite the complainant stating that the accused are linked to either BSP or Bhim Army, Advocate Hardaul Singh, the main accused's brother has said they are Dalits who are social workers and not members of any Party.
He said that they were only spreading awareness about Periyar's work, and his work was critical of casteism and any religious rituals and idols that made people turn into "bhakts," he said. Now, he said his brother is under pressure and fear.
The FIR reads, "They insulted Hindu Gods in a video that has now gone viral. This one man in the video is insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses with insulting language in his speech in front of people which also included children." The Quint has accessed a copy of the FIR.
Hardaul said there were around 150 people in the crowd who were intently listening to the talk and children were given chocolates, diaries and pens in the celebration.
Rajavat stated that some people from the crowd made those videos and they went viral and shortly after there was a huge crowd of 40-50 people who were angry with the comments so he went to the police station.
He said, "Four men are booked but now there is uncertainty whether all of these four men were involved. The police is now investigating so if any of them are innocent they would be let go."
Rajavat said there were flags and banner of BSP, the district chief of the party was also in the crowd. "Amar Singh kept talking and these people were just listening and clapping," he continued.
Rajavat concluded, "There is no religion which instructs to say wrong about the other religion."
It is important to note that Periyar was a staunch critic of Brahmanical and non-Brahmanical religious rituals in general. As an atheist, his writings involved a criticism of godly beliefs and religious norms that impeded rational thinking or bound people by fear and inequalities.
Periyar's own lines were: "He who created god is a fool, he who propagates god is a scoundrel, and he who worships god is a barbarian." Amar was talking about these lines. Tamil Nadu also celebrates his birthday as the 'Social Justice Day.'
The police official, on the other hand, has stated that the investigation is underway in this case.
