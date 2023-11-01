MCD Passes Proposal To Appoint 5,000 Sanitation Workers on Regular Basis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 31 October, said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to appoint 5,000 sanitation workers in the national capital on a regular basis.

"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party passed the proposal to appoint 5,000 sanitation workers in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. We fulfilled what we promised," AAP leader Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).