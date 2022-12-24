Mathura District Court Orders Survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque by Jan 20

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mathura District Court Orders Survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque by Jan 20

The petition claims that the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
The Quint
News
Published:

Security personnel stand guard near Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, which is adjacent to Shahi Idgah, on the 26th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition, in Mathura, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

|

(Photo: Archives)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel stand guard near Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, which is adjacent to Shahi Idgah, on the 26th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition, in Mathura, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. </p></div>

A district court in Mathura has ordered a survey of the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque in a petition that claims that it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The order was delivered by civil judge Sonika Verma in the suit titled Bal Krishna and Others v Intezamia Committee and Others. The judge has set 20 January 2023 as the next date of hearing.

The survey is to be conducted by a revenue department official (amin) and presented to to the court by 20 January. The order is reminiscent of the survey ordered in the Gyanvapi mosque case earlier this year.

