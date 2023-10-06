'How Will You Establish...': SC Asks ED for Proof Against Sisodia in Excise Case

Further, responding to the Supreme Court's question of "How will you establish money laundering by Sisodia factually and legally?" ASG Raju said that the question is whether Sisodia was not directly or indirectly involved in illegal activity or processes. His policy triggered bribes, which served as criminal proceeds, the counsel alleged. He contended that "activity" in this context refers to making a policy that results in the generation of money.

As the proceedings carried forward, Justice Khanna pointed out that money generation is not an offence under the PMLA's Section 3, to which ASG Raju mentioned that money cannot be used unless it exists. Khanna acknowledged this may be a limitation but also asked Raju about the ED's approach to bringing Sisodia under the PMLA case.