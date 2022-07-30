A Month Since Shinde Govt Came To Power In Maharashtra, No Cabinet Expansion Yet

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, which came to power after a high-voltage political drama, completed one month in office on Saturday, 30 July, but there is still no clarity on when the cabinet expansion will take place.

Shinde took oath as chief minister on 30 June, a day after Uddhav Thackeray was forced to step down from the post following a rebellion by the majority of Sena legislators led by Shinde. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy chief minister.

The government was formed 10 days after Shinde raised a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership. Forty out of 55 Sena MLAs sided with Shinde, which resulted in the collapse of the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation comprising the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.