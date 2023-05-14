Maharashtra: One Dead, 8 Injured in Clash Over Social Media Post in Akola

Some vehicles have been damaged in the incident, acording to the police.
(Photo: PTI)
One person died and eight others, including two police officers, were injured in a clash that broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola over a social media post on Saturday, 13 May, at around 11:30 pm.
Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in parts of the city to prevent unlawful assembly of people, officials said on Sunday.
The police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which took place in the sensitive Old City area, they said.
An 'offensive' Instagram post about a religious leader triggered a gathering at a police station at Akola on 13 May, police sources told India Today.
“Some vehicles have been damaged by the violent mob. The situation is now under control,” news agency ANI quoted Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge as saying.
The violence took place after the 'religious post' which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said. Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other.
According to local administration, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace.
