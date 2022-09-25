MP: Teacher Suspended After Asking Tribal Student to Take off Dirty Uniform

A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended and an inquiry ordered after he allegedly asked a 10-year-old tribal student to take off her dirty uniform in front of the other students, an official said on Sunday.

A picture of the incident, which took place in the Bara Kala village of Shahdol district on Friday, surfaced on social media in which the Class 5 student was seen only in her undergarments and the teacher, Shrawan Kumar Tripathi, was seen washing her clothes, and other girls standing nearby.

The student had to sit in that condition for about two hours till her clothes dried, some villagers claimed.