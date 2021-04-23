‘You Must Be Pained’: SC Allows Harish Salve to Recuse Himself 

The Supreme Court of India has allowed Senior Advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from becoming the amicus curiae in the court’s suo motu case on the COVID-19 crisis.
After allowing Salve to step down, the court directed the central government to file a response to the questions posed by the court in its last order by Tuesday, 27 April.
Senior Advocate Harish Salve informed the court that wants to “recuse himself with humility” from the position of amicus curiae.
CJI Bobde responded to Salve’s request by saying that it was the court’s “collective decision” to appoint him as amicus curiae. The court allowed Salve to recuse himself from being an amicus in this case and said, “We will honour your sentiments and you must have been pained.”
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed his “disagreement” with Salve’s recusal and asked Salve to reconsider his decision.
The Supreme Court also expressed disappointment at the criticism directed towards it by Bar Associations. The court said that certain motives were imputed against it without even reading what is actually written in the court’s order.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported the court’s reservations and said that senior counsels, such as Dushyant Dave, should not make arguments on perceptions.
Published: 23 Apr 2021,12:26 PM IST