‘You Must Be Pained’: SC Allows Harish Salve to Recuse Himself 

CJI Bobde responded to Salve’s request by saying that it was the court’s “collective decision” to appoint him as amicus curiae. The court allowed Salve to recuse himself from being an amicus in this case and said, “We will honour your sentiments and you must have been pained.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed his “disagreement” with Salve’s recusal and asked Salve to reconsider his decision.