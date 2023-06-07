Won't Notify Fact-Check Unit Till 10 July: Govt in Response to Kunal Kamra Plea

The Centre told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 7 June, that it will not notify till 10 July the formation of the government-constituted 'fact-check unit' under the new Information Technology Rules.

This fact-checking unit, once constituted, will have the power to flag any content about any government business as 'fake', 'false' or 'misleading' and let intermediaries take action against it.

The government, which had previously stayed the rules till 5 July, made the statement in response to a plea by stand up comic Kunal Kamra who recently filed a petition challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 that were notified by the government.

Meanwhile, the High Court also issued notice on petitions by the Editors Guild of India challenging the rules.

The Editors Guild of India has said that said it is "deeply concerned" with the suggestions of the latest amendment to the IT Rules.