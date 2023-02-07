Victoria Gowri Takes Oath as Judge, SC Dismisses Plea Against Appointment

Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri took oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, 7 February.
(Image: The Quint)
As Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri took oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, 7 February, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging her appointment.
A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjiv Khanna said:
"We on judicial side are being asked to direct collegium to reconsider and we cannot do that."
Why the challenge?The petitioners had flagged hate speeches allegedly made by her against Muslims and Christians, in their challenge to her eligibility.
"There is letter and spirit of every word in constitution. She had rendered herself incapable of taking oath due to her utterances," Advocate Raju Ramachandran, appearing for the petitioners, submitted before the court.
The backstory: On 17 January, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Victoria Gowri for judgeship at the Madras High Court.
Following this, on 1 February, Madras High Court Bar advocates wrote to President Draupadi Murmu and the Collegium, demanding that her recommendation be withdrawn and the President return the file recommending Gowri's appointment.
"Can a litigant belonging to Muslim of Christian community ever hope to get justice in her court, if she becomes a judge?" they wrote.
“We write, with a sense of foreboding, in these troubled times, when the judiciary is facing unprecedented and unwarranted criticism from the executivive, as we are apprehensive that appointments such as these may pave the way for undermining the independence of the judiciary," the signatories to the letter added.
Following this, the government, based on the Collegium's recommendation notified Gowri's appointment on Monday, 7 February.
On the same day, a writ petition, challenging her eligibility for the post was filed for urgent listing before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
The hearing: While her oath taking ceremony was underway, the apex court was hearing the plea.
The hearing was supposed to take place at 9:30 am (an hour and five minutes before the oath taking ceremony) but was postponed to 10:30 am.
Gowri's BJP links:
According to reports, Gowri was appointed state in-charge of the BJP's Kerala Mahila Morcha, or women’s wing, on 8 October 2010.
She also campaigned for the national party in the run-up to the 2014 general election in Tamil Nadu.
Additionally, an unverified Twitter account allegedly belonging to Gowri claimed in its bio that she was the National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha.
Gowri's Controversial Comments:
These and other comments made by her are part of her interviews titled 'The More Threat to National Security & Peace? Jihad or Christian Missionary?’ and ‘Cultural genocide by Christian Missionaries in Bharat.'
She also wrote a piece for an RSS publication on 1 October 2012, which said:
“But not a finger is lifted to stop allured and coerced conversions and to prevent Christians from conceiving communal conflicts,” and “for fifty year the marginalised Hindus have been fighting the mighty Christian diocese. But now the situation is out of control.”
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined