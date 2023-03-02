'Very Cryptic' Order: HC Asks NIA to Hear Gautam Navlakha's Bail Plea Afresh

What did the High Court say? A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik, according to Livelaw, noted:

“The trial court has not given reasoning as required under section 43D(5) of the UAPA while rejecting the bail application. The reasoning stated in the order is very cryptic and there is no analysis. The Additional Solicitor General fairly conceded to the said fact and submitted that the bail application be remanded to the trial court.”