'Misuse of Law': HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To UP Man Booked For Cow Slaughter

The case: In first information report (FIR), it was alleged that a cow was slaughtered in the sugarcane field of one Jamil and when the the first informant arrived at the spot, he found a cord and semi-digested gobar (cow dung) of the calf.

The complaint added that some villagers had seen the accused carrying a calf towards the sugarcane field and the accused had then been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Following this, the cow dung was sent to a forensic lab for analysis but the report said that the lab was not meant to analyse cow dung.

'Misuse of Law': Highlighting that the case was a classic example of misuse of penal law, the court granted anticipatory bail to Jugadi Alias Nijamuddin since he had no past criminal records.

Justice khan also ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to take necessary action reminding police officers of their duty to ensure fair investigation in all criminal cases in general and in cases pertaining to cow slaughter in particular.