Uttar Pradesh Tops Charts Among States With Trials Pending in Fast-Track Courts

Maharashtra has nearly 43,000 cases pending in the FTSCs, which were set up under a centrally-sponsored scheme for an expeditious trial of rape and POCSO Act cases.

In West Bengal, 35,653 cases are pending in the FTSCs, followed by Bihar (22,592), Tamil Nadu (20,037), Odisha (19,214), Rajasthan (18,077), Kerala (14,392), Gujarat (12,347) and Telangana (12,248).

As many as 3,28,556 cases are pending in the FTSCs across 28 states and Union territories.

"On analysis, it reveals that monthly 10,000 (approximately) new cases are registered while disposal is 6,000 (approximately) and hence, pendency is continuously increasing," Rijiju said in his letter to the chief justices of the high courts.