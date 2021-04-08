UP BJP Leader Claims Rivals Paid Cops to Shoot Him

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has accused the police of attempting to kill him after a Special Operation Group allegedly fired at his vehicle on the night of Wednesday, 7 April, reported NDTV.
According to the report, BJP leader Ashwani Pawar, who hails from the district’s Ailum Kasbah, was driving with some people in his white sedan, when the SOG allegedly opened fire.
According to an unverified CCTV footage tweeted by journalist Satyajeet Panwar, the car can be seen slowing down, following which a group of men rush towards it and surround it.
However, the car soon speeds away.
Pawar told NTDV that following a meal with his children at a restaurant, he had stopped at a petrol pump. According to him, he was alerting the fuel station attendant about a POS machine being left on the roof of his car when he saw the SOG walking towards him.
Pawar also alleged that following the incident, some cops went to his residence and escorted him to the police station, where, he claimed, he was tortured throughout the night.
“They (police) took money from my rivals and conspired to kill me," NDTV quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said that the charges levelled by Pawar were serious . He added that action will be taken depending on the outcome of a probe.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
