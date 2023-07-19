'Leaves Things Unanswered': Experts on Karnataka HC Twitter Verdict

"While the court tells us that it is okay for the government to ban an entire twitter handle in exceptional circumstances, it does not tell us what those exceptional circumstances might be for courts to determine in the future. It leaves a lot of things unsaid in the judgment."

These were the words of Advocate Abhinav Sekhri on the Karnataka High Court's recent judgment on Twitter. Sekhri was speaking at a public briefing call organised by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a digital rights organisation, on Wednesday 19 July.

In 2022, Twitter had contended that 39 orders issued by the union government, aiming to restrict access to accounts and tweets, were in violation of the law.

Twitter argued that the government lacked the authority to block entire accounts and should only have the power to remove specific tweets. Furthermore, Twitter claimed that the orders lacked proper reasoning and failed to meet the government's criteria for content takedown.

But, the Karnataka High Court on 30 June, dismissed Twitter's petition and imposed a penalty of Rs. 50 lakh on the microblogging platform.

But experts have outlined concerns with the judgment. Here's more.