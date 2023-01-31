Trial Courts Imposed 165 Death Sentences in 2022, Highest in 2 Decades

Trial courts imposed 165 death sentences in 2022 alone, which is the highest in a single year since 2000.

Though the figure in 2022, saw a sharp rise due to the “unprecedented” sentencing of 38 people to death in an Ahmedabad bomb blast case, sexual offences continue to make up the majority of cases in which the death penalty was imposed in 2022.

Around 51.2 percent of all death penalty cases in trial courts were for crimes involving sexual violence, while murder accounted for 33.33% of all cases.

This data was brought to the fore by Project 39A of National Law University (NLU) Delhi in the seventh edition of its report titled eath Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2022."