Totalitarian Govts Rely on Falsehoods to Consolidate Power: Justice Chandrachud

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud spoke his heart out with these words while delivering the sixth Chief Justice MC Mangla Memorial Lecture on "speaking truth to power". Justice Chandrachud premised his lecture on the argument that even in democracies, the state can indulge in falsehoods.
Justice Chandrachud clearly stated in his lecture that even in democracies, the governments can indulge in falsehoods for political motives. He quoted the example of an official reporting on COVID-19 cases and deaths to substantiate his argument.
He went on to reiterate the importance of "quest for truth" in a post-truth world. A world where there's a tendency to ignore the truth that doesn't align with one's own idea of truth.
Justice Chandrachud further identified the phenomena of "fake news" as another threat to truth.
He said that social media platforms , like Twitter, are spaces where "lies dominate". He argued that the algorithms and systems of social media corporations often amplify existing polarizations, which may drain the truth out by large amounts of information to the contrary.
However, he added that he doesn't deem it fit to comment on the suggestion made by some "experts" on regulation of social media.
Justice Chandrachud categorically stated that the antidote to fake news and post-truth falsehoods is strengthening of institutions. He said that there's a need to have a press free from influence of any kind.
He also mooted for positive atmosphere in educational institutions where "students can learn to differentiate truth from falsehood (and) question those in power".
Not just the press, he envisions a greater role for the courts as well.
He also urged people to be kinder and more sensitive to those around them, saying, "We should not be quick to judge others for their opinions. We need to remove barriers based on gender, caste, religion, language, or economic status."
