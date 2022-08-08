Maharashtra Coal Block Allocation: Former Secretary HC Gupta Gets 3 Yrs in Jail

Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta
(Photo: PTI)
A Delhi court on Monday, 8 August, awarded three-year jail term to former Coal Secretary HC Gupta in a coal scam case related to irregularities in allocation of a coal block in Maharashtra, a lawyer associated with the case said.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also awarded two year imprisonment to former joint-Secretary in the Ministry of Coal (MoC), KS Kropha in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, while Gupta was asked to pay a fine of Rs one lakh.
The court, meanwhile, awarded four year jail term to Mukesh Gupta, the director of convicted company, Grace Industries Ltd (GIL), for criminal conspiracy and cheating and imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on him, while the company was also directed to pay a fine of Rs two lakh separately.
Both were convicted for criminal conspiracy and cheating.
The trial of the case was conducted by senior advocate RS Cheema, Deputy Legal Advisor for the CBI Sanjay Kumar and senior public prosecutor AP Singh.
HC Gupta was earlier convicted in three other coal scam cases and his appeal against those convictions is pending before the Delhi High Court. He is currently on bail along with other convict persons in the case.
The CBI also stated that the company, in its application, claimed its net worth as Rs 120 crore whereas its own net-worth was only Rs 3.3 crore, and that the company also falsified its existing capacity as 1,20,000 TPA against 30,000 TPA.
The Supreme Court had on 25 August 2014 cancelled the entire allocations of coal blocks.
This is the 11th conviction in coal scam cases secured by prosecution.