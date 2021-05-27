Tarun Tejpal Case: By Naming Survivor, Judge Violated Law

On Thursday, 27 May, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court directed the District & Sessions Judge who gave judgment in the Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case to redact the references to the survivor’s identity while uploading the order on the website.

The order has come in an appeal filed by the state against the acquittal of Tehelka’s ex-editor Tarun Tejpal on all charges by a District & Sessions Judge in Goa’s Mapusa court. Tejpal was accused of forcing himself on the prosecutrix, against her wishes, inside the elevator of Goa’s Grand Hyatt hotel during the THINK 13 festival.