SC to Have Full Working Strength, Centre Notifies Appointment of 2 More Judges

Supreme Court to Have Full Working Strength, Centre Notifies Appointment of 2 More Judges
(Photo:PTI)
The apex court is now slated to have full working strength, as the Centre on Friday, 10 February, notified the appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court Judges.
The two judges are currently serving as Chief Justices of the Allahabad and Gujarat High Courts respectively.
The Centre had previously, on 4 February, notified the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)