SC Extends Interim Relief Granted To Teesta Setalvad, Issues Notice

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 5 July, extended till 19 July the interim protection from arrest granted to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case against her for allegedly fabricating documents to implicate government functionaries connected to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The top court, while seeking a response from the Gujarat government in the matter, posted the case for final disposal on 19 July, the next date of hearing.

Previously: In a late evening hearing, on Saturday, 1 July, a bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Dutta had granted interim relief to Setalvad.

As per Bar and Bench, the apex court said:

"We find that taking into consideration this fact, the learned single judge (of High Court) ought to have granted some time to the petitioner to challenge the order. In that view, we grant stay for one week. Registry to obtain orders from CJI for listing before appropriate bench."