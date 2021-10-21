Supreme Court Starts Physical Functioning on Limited Scale After Over 16 Months

The Supreme Court. Image used for representational purposes.
(File Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 21 October, resumed physical functioning on a limited scale after over 16 months since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The apex court had remained out of bounds for lawyers and litigants.
The entry of litigants inside the court is not yet allowed.
At all the courts, two acrylic partitions separated judges from the counsels as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, media was allowed inside the court only in limited numbers. Many reporters were reportedly turned away by security guards, citing COVID protocols.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
