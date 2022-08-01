'Won't Intervene': SC on Rajasthan High Court Order Granting Parole to Lifer

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 August, declined to intervene in a Rajasthan High Court order, which granted 15-day parole to a life convict to father a child.

The Rajasthan government, while challenging the ruling in the Supreme Court in June, contended that several prisoners were applying for parole on the same grounds following this.

Commenting on the matter, the apex court added that if any convict got furlough on the same grounds after this, the state government could approach the high court with its apprehensions.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said that although it had some reservations about the judgment, it would not intervene in the current case.