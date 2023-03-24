Most Orders Violating SC Ruling On Arrest & Custody Coming From UP Courts: SC

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the fact that several orders remanding accused to custody in violation of the top court's orders have been coming from Uttar Pradesh.

In a 2022 ruling (Satender Kumar Antil vs Central Bureau Of Investigation) the apex court had laid down guidelines to avoid unnecessary arrest and custody, and to liberalise the grant of bail.

However, a bench of Justices SK Kaul, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Aravind Kumar were displeased to note that even though 10 months had passed since, several magistrates continue to pass custody orders violating the judgment.

This, the bench said, would lead to two significant consequences:

a) sending people to custody when not required to be sent

b) adding to the bulk of existing cases