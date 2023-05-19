Supreme Court Gets Two New Judges: Here's What We Know About Them

“Shri Viswanathan has a sound understanding of law and is known in the legal fraternity for his integrity and as an upright senior member of the Bar,” the Collegium had said in its statement.

Vishwanathan is slated to become the 58th Chief Justice in 2030. In fact, he will join the list of lawyers who became the CJI later after being elevated from the bar.

Justices SM Sikri and UU Lalit were the two other people who went on to become the Chief Justice of India after being elevated to the post of judge form the bar. Sitting judge Justice P S Narasimha, will become the third CJI who was elevated from the bar.

Vishwanathan, who represented one of the petitioners in the marriage equality case, has been in the profession for more than 30 years.

Earlier this year, he represented the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) in a batch of petitions challenging the 2016 WhatsApp privacy policy. At the time, he had informed the top court that there was no regulation with respect to data protection, even though it has the positive obligation to regulate it.