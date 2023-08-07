Recap: SC Passes Directions on Manipur Crisis, HC Stays Demolitions in Nuh
The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 August, passed a series of directions in connection with multiple pleas filed regarding the outbreak of violence in Manipur.
The directions: A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said:
1) A panel of three ex-High Court judges including Justice Gita Mittal (former CJ of J&K High Court), Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon will look into relief, rehab measures
2) CBI teams will have officers from outside Manipur
3) A retired IPS officer will supervise CBI probe and report back to the court
4) For state-level investigations, the Court said that it will ask to include at least one inspector from other State Police forces.
5) Further, the State SITs will be supervised by 6 DIG rank officers who are from outside Manipur
The Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Monday, 7 August, took suo motu cognisance of the demolition drive being carried out in Haryana's Nuh following communal violence in the area and stayed the drive.
As the Division Bench of Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan took cognisance of the case, it also issued a notice to the Haryana Government and sought a reply.
A three-storey hotel called 'Sahara Hotel' was razed on Sunday, 6 August, by the authorities, along with several shops near the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital.
The district administration said the hotel was allegedly used by rioters to pelt stones during the violence.
More than 45 illegal structures and 13-15 temporary illegal structures were bulldozed near the Nalhar Medical College on Saturday, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Nuh Ashwini Kumar said while addressing the press.The district administration said the hotel was allegedly used by rioters to pelt stones during the violence.
This came two days after around 250 shanties of "illegal immigrants" were demolished in Tauru, located in Haryana's Nuh.
The police had said the shanties belonged to alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The shanties are said to be "illegal encroachments" on Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land for the past four years.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 August, dismissed the plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in an alleged money laundering case.
The top court granted ED the authority to retain custody of Balaji until August 12 August, in connection with the investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scandal.
During the hearing of the Bilkis Bano case at the Supreme Court on Monday, 7 August, Advocate Shobha Gupta, representing Bano, questioned the lenient treatment bestowed upon the men who were found guilty of gang-raping her and brutally slaying her entire family. Gupta emphasised that the punishment meted out to the convicts should align with the gravity and nature of their appalling crime.
A bench headed by Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was presiding over a series of petitions challenging the decision made by the Gujarat government to grant early release to the 11 convicts who had been serving life sentences for their involvement in multiple murders and violent sexual assaults during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat. On Independence Day last year, these convicts were released from custody following the state government's approval of their plea for sentence remission.
During today's proceedings, the division bench seemed inclined to delve into technical aspects pertaining to the premature release of the convicts. However, Gupta persistently advocated for a comprehensive examination of the crimes they had committed, believing that this context would aid in determining an appropriate punishment.
"I seek to shed light on the very nature of the crimes and the manner in which they were carried out. Bilkis herself was subjected to repeated and brutal gang-rapes while she was five months pregnant. Her first child was mercilessly killed by being smashed on a rock. Her mother and a cousin were subjected to gang-rape and murder. Four younger brothers and sisters of Bilkis were murdered. Even a two-day-old baby of her cousin was not spared. Numerous aunts, uncles, and other cousins... all met with the same fate," she said.
The proceedings in this case are set to continue tomorrow.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 August, emphasised that the African cheetahs' death toll at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park is not insignificant, despite the varying degrees of accuracy in media reports concerning the matter.
A bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra underscored that recent developments at Kuno National Park have stirred concerns even among the general public.
Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati conveyed that the translocation project was unique and did not currently warrant any 'alarming' observations.
Bhati added, "Certain media reports may not be entirely precise. We are contemplating the release of our own updates. However, we must approach the project with a careful balance of ecological considerations."
In response, Justice Narasimha remarked, "But the number of deaths is not low."
After listening to the arguments presented by the ASG and a counsel representing a foreign expert, the bench adjourned the proceedings for the day.
