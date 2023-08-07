Recap: SC Passes Directions on Manipur Crisis, HC Stays Demolitions in Nuh

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 August, passed a series of directions in connection with multiple pleas filed regarding the outbreak of violence in Manipur.

The directions: A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said:

1) A panel of three ex-High Court judges including Justice Gita Mittal (former CJ of J&K High Court), Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon will look into relief, rehab measures

2) CBI teams will have officers from outside Manipur

3) A retired IPS officer will supervise CBI probe and report back to the court

4) For state-level investigations, the Court said that it will ask to include at least one inspector from other State Police forces.

5) Further, the State SITs will be supervised by 6 DIG rank officers who are from outside Manipur

