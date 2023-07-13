Supreme Court Gets 2 New Judges: Who Are Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and SV Bhatti?
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and SV Bhatti are the most recent appointments as judges of the Supreme Court of India.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 12 July, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said:
“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President, after consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following 02 Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court of India.”
Both judges were serving as Chief Justices of Telangana and Kerala High Courts at the time of their appointment. The collegium, as per Livelaw, recommended their elevation last week.
But who are these two judges? What had the collegium said about them? And till when will they remain in the apex court?
Hailing from Guwahati, Justice Bhuyan was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Guwahati High Court on 17 October 2011. He was made permanent on 20 March 2013. Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Bhuyan also served as a judge at the Bombay and Telangana High Courts.
Along with alluding to his experience in diverse fields of law, and specialisation in tax law, the collegium (while recommending him) had noted:
"His judgments cover wide-ranging issues pertaining to law and justice. Mr. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is a judge with a good reputation for integrity and competence.”
As per Livelaw, he will hold office till 2 August 2029.
Justice Bhatti began his legal practice as a lawyer at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. On 12 April 2013 he was appointed as an Additional Judge there.
In March 2019 he was transferred a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court, where he went on to be elevated to the position of Chief Justice in June 2023.
Recommending Justice Bhatti’s elevation, the Supreme Court collegium had said:
“"The judgments authored by him dealing 4 with issues in various branches of law stand testimony to his legal acumen and competence. Apart from according representation to the State of Andhra Pradesh, the appointment of Mr Justice Bhatti will provide a value addition in terms of his acquired knowledge and experience. He commands a good reputation and possesses integrity and competence.”
Justice Bhatti will hold office till 6 May 2027.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
