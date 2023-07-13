Supreme Court Gets 2 New Judges: Who Are Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and SV Bhatti?

Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and SV Bhatti are the most recent appointments as judges of the Supreme Court of India.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 12 July, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said:

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President, after consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following 02 Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court of India.”