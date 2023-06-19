Recap: SC Refuses Plea Against Private Haj Groups, Case Against Psalmist Upheld

Catch all the legal highlights from our courts on Monday, 19 June, here.
From the Supreme Court refusing to entertain plea essentially seeking suspension of registration of certain private Haj Group Organisers; to Gujarat High Court on Monday, 19 July, refusing to allow the termination of over 31-week-pregnancy of a rape survivor who is a minor; here are the highlights from our courts today.
The Supreme Court on Monday 19 June refused to entertain an appeal filed by the Union government essentially seeking suspension of registration of certain private Haj Group Organisers. Essentially, the Union government had filed a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order which had stayed the suspension.
But a bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh, on their part, noted that the matter was already due before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on 7 July and said:
The Gujarat High Court on Monday, 19 July, refused to allow the termination of over 31-week-pregnancy of a rape survivor who is a minor. This came after the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Board, as per Livelaw, opined that the termination was not advisable at that stage.
The order was passed by Justice Samir S Dave, who also directed the state government to take all required steps and extend all available facilities as per the Gujarat government policies till the birth. Further, the state has been directed to pay compensation, to the survivor, if she is entitled to it, in accordance with prevailing policies.
Justice Dave had earlier on 7 June reportedly told the survivor’s lawyer:
“Because we are living in the 21st century, ask your mother or great-grandmother, 14-15 was the maximum age (for getting married). The child used to take birth before the age of 17. Girls get matured before boys. 4-5 months here and there doesn’t make a difference. You will not read it, but do read Manusmruti once for this.”
Observing that suggesting techniques in public speeches on how to conceive a male child would amount to advertising for ‘sex detection’, the Bombay High Court set aside a decision of the sessions court which had quashed the case against Nivrutti Maharaj, a Kirtankar (psalmist).
As per Bar and Bench, the psalmist had said that couples who wanted a male child should perform sexual intercourse on even days.
A case was registered against him under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act)
(With inputs from Livelaw and Bar and Bench.)
