SC Launches 'Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes': What Is This For?

SC Launches Handbook Addressing Gender Stereotypes: What Is This For?
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday, 16 August, that the Supreme Court has introduced a "Handbook on combating Gender Stereotypes."
The reason: While making the announcement, CJI Chandrachud pointed out that the purpose of this guidebook is to identify and eliminate the usage of words and expressions that carry gender biases within court judgments and legal language.
In the CJI's words: "This is to assist judges and the legal community to identify, understand, and combat stereotypes about women in legal discourse. It contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words and phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgements. It is for lawyers as well as judges," he explained.
Where to access it: The handbook will be uploaded on the top court's website shortly.
Previously: During a public event in March of this year, CJI Chandrachud had disclosed the ongoing preparation of the guidebook addressing gender stereotypes.
He stated, "For instance, I have come across judgments which have referred to a woman as a ‘concubine’ when she is in a relationship. Women have been called 'keeps' in judgements where there were applications for quashing of FIRs under the Domestic Violence Act and Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code."
Who worked on this: The compilation of glossary, as revealed by Chief Justice Chandrachud back then, had been spearheaded by a committee led by Judge Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court.
Other contributors to the initiative included Judge Prathiba M. Singh of the Delhi High Court, former judges Prabha Sridevan and Gita Mittal, along with Jhuma Sen, an Advocate at the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. Jhuma Sen also holds the position of adjunct faculty at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)