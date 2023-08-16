SC Launches 'Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes': What Is This For?

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday, 16 August, that the Supreme Court has introduced a "Handbook on combating Gender Stereotypes."

The reason: While making the announcement, CJI Chandrachud pointed out that the purpose of this guidebook is to identify and eliminate the usage of words and expressions that carry gender biases within court judgments and legal language.

In the CJI's words: "This is to assist judges and the legal community to identify, understand, and combat stereotypes about women in legal discourse. It contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words and phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgements. It is for lawyers as well as judges," he explained.