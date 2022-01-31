SC Grants SAD's Bikram Majithia Protection From Arrest Till After Punjab Polls

"Sorry to say this, suddenly these cases are coming up before elections and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives," the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who was presiding over the case along with Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

The bench noted that candidates should be allowed to file nomination and contest elections in a democracy.

"Mr Chidambaram, please advise your state, that it does not look like you are taking motivated actions," the CJI further told Congress leader and senior advocate P Chidambaram, who was appearing for the Punjab government. The remark alluded to the filing of an anticipatory bail plea by another state political leader, which will be heard on Tuesday.

"As far as this matter is concerned, this was under the monitoring of HC for long. With respect to other matters, I will advise the govt to not take any political vindictive action," Chidambaram assured the apex court, LiveLaw reported.