Divorce Law: SC Can Now Dissolve Marriage In Case of 'Irretrievable Breakdown'

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has held that it can grant divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage and also do away with the six-month waiting period for divorce by mutual consent.

The five-judge constitution bench, has said that the top court can invoke its special powers under Article 142 to do the above, without referring the issue to a family court.

"We have held that it is possible for this court to dissolve marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. That will not contravene the specific or fundamental principles of public policy", the Court said.

Why this matters: Irretrievable breakdown of marriage was not a previously recognised ground for divorce and the waiting period for divorce by mutual consent was 6-18 months. These cases were usually referred to family courts, but now the Supreme Court can grant divorce.