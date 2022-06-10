SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round of Counselling for NEET-PG-21

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 June, dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All India Quota.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee to not allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health.