Collegium Seeks To Transfer Gujarat HC Judge on Rahul Gandhi Case: What We Know

The Supreme Court Collegium has put forth recommendations for the transfer of four judges from the Gujarat High Court to four different High Courts, for "better administration of justice."

The Collegium: The top court's Collegium, headed by the incumbent Chief Justice and made up of four other senior-most Supreme Court judges, decides on the appointments and transfers of judges.

Right now, the collegium includes: CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant.

The four judges, according to the collegium meeting held on 3 August, are as follows:

- Justice Alpesh Y Kogje, recommended for transfer to the Allahabad High Court

- Justice Gita Gopi, recommended for transfer to the Madras High Court

- Justice Hemant M Prachchhak, recommended for transfer to the Patna High Court

- Justice Samir J Dave, recommended for transfer to the Rajasthan High Court

Justice Hemant M Prachchha: It is worth noting that Justice Hemant M Prachchhak had on 7 July declined to grant a stay on the conviction handed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case related to his statement "All thieves have Modi surname."

123-page verdict issued in July, Justice Prachchhak stated that there was insufficient justification to warrant a stay on the conviction.

Justice Gita Gopi had recused herself from hearing the same case earlier in April this year.

Justice Samir Dave: In a recent development, he had recused himself from hearing the plea made by activist Teesta Setalvad to quash the charges against her for allegedly falsifying evidence in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

Previously, Justice Dave had made verbal observations about historical practices of girls getting married at ages 14 to 15 and giving birth by 17.

"Because we are living in the 21st century... Go and ask your mother or great grandmother, they will tell you that in the past, 14 to 15 years was the normal age for girls to marry. By the time they (girls) attain 17 years of age, they would deliver at least their first child," the judge had said on 7 June.

"Girls get matured much before than boys. It is mentioned even in Manusmriti. I know you may not but at least for this, you must read it," he had added.