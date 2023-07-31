SC Refuses to Intervene With Stay on CBI Probe Against DK Shivakumar

The Supreme Court, on Monday, 31 July, refused to intervene with the Karnataka High Court order, which had stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in an alleged corruption case against Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

The case: The corruption case in question, was based on the Income Tax (IT) raids in 2017 on multiple properties belonging to Shivakumar.

In the Supreme Court: A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, CT Ravikumar, and Sanjay Kumar declined to intervene because the case is already pending before the High Court.

“The petitioner would be at liberty to request the high court for expeditious disposal which shall be considered by the high court on its own merits," the bench said, according to LiveLaw.

What happened at HC: The High Court had put a stay on the central agency's actions against the leader of the Congress party on 10 February and the latest stay came in June after interim extensions.