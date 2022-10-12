'Lakshman Rekha, But...': SC Asks Govt to File Response to Demonetisation Pleas

The apex court on Wednesday, 12 October, asked the Union of India and the Reserve Bank of India to file a response (in a comprehensive affidavit) to the challenge to the demonetisation exercise that took place in 2016.
The matter is being heard by a bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarthna. They are considering a clutch of 58 petitions, reported LiveLaw.
According to PTI, the bench also noted that in order to discern the nature of the exercise — “whether it’s academic, not academic or beyond the scope of judicial review” — it needs to examine the matter.
WHAT DID THE STATE ARGUE?
Arguing the issues were academic, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that they need not waste their time on academic issues.
He also said that individual cases of hardships could be taken up separately.
Reiterating that any relief granted by the court will only be an “academic declaration”, Attorney General R Venkatramani, according to LiveLaw, said:
WHAT DID THE PETITIONERS’ SAY?
Senior Advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that 86% of currency notes were rendered invalid by the decision.
He also noted that previously when demonetisation had taken place in India, the currency notes were of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 and thus, not as much in circulation.
On being asked by the court whether the 1978 demonetisation had been similar to the demonetisation exercise in 2016, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan said “yes” in so far as that similar question had arisen with the regard to the government’s powers to take such action, “no” owing to the difference in the magnitude of both decisions.
(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw.)
