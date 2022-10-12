'Lakshman Rekha, But...': SC Asks Govt to File Response to Demonetisation Pleas

The matter is being heard by a bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarthna. They are considering a clutch of 58 petitions, reported LiveLaw.

According to PTI, the bench also noted that in order to discern the nature of the exercise — “whether it’s academic, not academic or beyond the scope of judicial review” — it needs to examine the matter.