SC To Hear Zubair’s Plea Seeking Quashing of ‘Hatemongers’ FIR on Tuesday

The journalist is in judicial custody in connection with an FIR registered by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through his tweet made in 2018, in which he had shared an image from a Hindi film that showed the signboard of a hotel visibly changed from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel.' The image was accompanied by the text: “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”.

Meanwhile, Zubair on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in the case registered against him over the 2018 tweet.