Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram To Fly Abroad on Rs 1 Crore Deposit

The Supreme Court on Monday, 25 October, permitted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from 25 October to 21 November, upon the condition of furnishing a deposit of Rs 1 crore, news agency ANI reported.

The Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency, along with his father, P Chidambaram, is presently facing charges in a long-running corruption case related to INX Media.