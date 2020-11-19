SC Adjourns ‘UPSC Jihad’ Case for 2 Weeks After I&B Order Provided

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 19 November, adjourned the Sudarshan News ‘UPSC Jihad’ case by two weeks, so that all parties can respond to the affidavit finally submitted by the Centre with its order regarding the controversial show.

The the I&B Ministry order submitted to the court says, in relation to the episodes of the show that have been broadcast till now, that: “The Ministry finds that they are not in good taste, offensive and has a likelihood of promoting communal attitudes”.

However, while the ministry has found that the "tone and tenor" episodes, as they were broadcast, indicated that the channel had "breached the Programme Code", no action has been ordered against the channel at this time. This comes even though the I&B Ministry had specifically directed the channel to ensure that the show would not do so before the first episodes aired.

Instead, the Ministry's order says that it,

“after examining all facts and circumstances of the case and balancing the fundamental rights of the broadcaster, hereby “CAUTIONS” Sudarshan TV Channel Ltd. to be careful in future. It is further directed that if any violation of the Programme Code is found in future, stricter penal action would be taken.”

In addition to this, the ministry has directed the channel to review the content of the future episodes of the Bindas Bol series on 'UPSC Jihad', and this is to be "suitably moderated and modified" to ensure no violations of the Programme Code, including

offending against good taste and decency

attacking a religion or community with content which promotes communal attitudes

containing defamatory, falsehoods, suggestive innuendos

inciting violence or promotes anti-national attitudes

maligning or slandering a group

slandering a religious group