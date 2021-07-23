State Itself Can't Transgress Into 'Governmental Lawlessness': Supreme Court

Would the Supreme Court reopen its suo motu case involving former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and examine the Pegasus angle to satisfy itself?
These words were recorded by a Supreme Court Bench led by Justice Chandrachud while addressing the appalling working conditions of trial courts in our country. The court was commenting on how the judiciary should be immune from political pressures and considerations.
The duty lies on the state machinery to ensure that its practices do not flout the principles of the rule of law. Therefore, the court categorically highlighted that the state shall be committed to the rule of law and demonstrate its ability and willingness to follow the rules it itself makes.
The apex court firmly observed that the colonial mindset - which has neglected the concerns of the lower judiciary - must change. The court was hearing a plea where it was alleged that an Additional Sessions Judge in Madhya Pradesh who was hearing the case of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia's murder had faced harassment.
While taking note of the harassment allegations, the Supreme Court remarked that trial court judges work in "appalling conditions".
While noting that there are no reasonable grounds to doubt the anguish and concerns of a judicial officer, the court said that the independence of the of the district judiciary is "cardinal to the integrity of the entire system" as it is the first point of interface with citizens.
Emphasising on the need to focus on the independence of lower judiciary and ensuring safe working environment to the judicial officers, the court reiterated that there can't be "dual legal systems in our country".
The court was of the opinion that the process of justice should be same for everyone as Article 14 of the Constitution ensures equal protection of law to all citizens.
Therefore, the court noted that existence of a dual legal system will only chip away the legitimacy of the law.
