SC Upholds Validity of All India Bar Examination: What Was The Case About?

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 February, upheld the validity of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) that is mandatory for law graduates to practice before courts.

The petitions: The top court had on 28 September reserved its judgment related to a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the exam.

More on what the court said: While passing the order, a Constitution Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, AS Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari said that the powers of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to conduct the exam were adequate, adding,

"We are thus of the opinion that while considering the questions referred to us, the only conclusion which can be laid is the judgment of this Court in V Sudeer on the powers of BCI cannot be sustained and we cannot hold that it lays down the correct position of law."

However, on whether the AIBE should be held pre or post-enrolment, the Court said:

"The effect of this would be that it is left to the BCI as to what stage the AIBE is to be held - pre or post enrolment. There are consequences which would arise in holding the AIBE in either scenario, and it is not for this Court to delve into them."

The Court decided on the validity of Rules 9 to 11 of the Bar Council of India Rules for violating Sections 16, 24 and 30 of the Advocates Act and Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Rule 9: makes passing the AIBE mandatory for every advocate to practice

Rule 10: enables the BCI to conduct the exam

Rule 11: deals with the procedure for issuance of certificate of practice.