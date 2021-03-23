SC Stays Pleas on Regulation of OTT Platforms Pending Before HCs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 March, stayed all the petitions seeking regulation of content on Over The Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix and Prime Video, pending before various high courts.
The order came after a transfer petition was moved by the central government, urging the Supreme Court to club all the petitions.
During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the Centre had moved the transfer petition as multiple high courts are dealing with the same matter.
The Solicitor General further stated that one of the high courts had also said that it will proceed to hear the matter unless the Supreme Court decided to stay the proceedings.
Seeking Regulation of Content on OTT Platforms
The petitioner, NGO Justice For Rights Foundation, through its rejoinder, submitted before the Supreme Court that effective control of content on OTT platforms could not be done without legislation, and regulation of these platforms by the statutory body was necessary for the interest of public morality and decency.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea seeking framing of guidelines by the government to regulate the functioning of online media streaming platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
In February 2019, a bench of erstwhile Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao had rejected the petition after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed that online platforms were not required to obtain any licence from the ministry.
Published: 23 Mar 2021,01:36 PM IST