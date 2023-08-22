SC Sets Aside Order Suspending Conviction of Lakshwadeep MP: What Happens Now?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 August, set aside the Kerala High Court's decision to suspend the conviction of NCP leader and Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case.

While doing so, the top court asked the High Court to reconsider the case and make a new decision within six weeks.

What happens to his suspension then? Despite sending the matter back to the High Court for reconsideration, the Supreme Court ruled that the suspension of Faizal's conviction would remain in effect until the High Court reaches a new verdict.

This ruling allows Faizal, a member of the NCP, to continue serving as the MP representing Lakshadweep.

Quick recap: In January, a sessions court had sentenced Faizal and three others to a 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case related to an incident in 2009, following which he was disqualified from the Lower house.

Faizal then moved the Kerala High Court which had stayed his conviction by the sessions court on 25 January.

Following the stay on his conviction by the Kerala HC, Faizal filed a plea in the Supreme Court saying that the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite his conviction having stayed by the high court.

But before the top court heard the plea, \the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday, 29 March, restored his membership to the parliament.

The SC Verdict: In their ruling on Tuesday, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the High Court had not correctly evaluated the legal aspects of granting a stay on conviction.

The bench pointed out that the High Court's decision had taken into account the potential costs of a fresh election, which, according to the Supreme Court, should not have influenced the decision to suspend the conviction.

"On this short ground, we set aside impugned order and remand back to high court. However, we find that till this order [Faizal] has continued to remain an MP and has discharged all his duties. Since we are remanding for reconsideration, at this stage, it would not be proper to create a vacuum since we are requesting HC to dispose of application within 6 weeks", the bench said, according to LiveLaw.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)