SC Refuses To Interfere in Karnataka HC’s Oxygen Allocation Order

On Friday, 7 May, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in Karnataka High Court’s order wherein the Central government was directed to immediately increase the allocation of oxygen to the state to 1,200 metric tonnes (MT) per day.
The Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud noted that after reading the order, the court came to the conclusion that it is a “well-calibrated” and thought-out order.
In today’s proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued before the court that such orders by the high courts will make the process of oxygen allocation “unworkable”.
The Supreme Court, however, refused to buy the Central government’s argument. It said that it is looking at the wider issue, and will not keep the people of Karnataka in the lurch in the meanwhile.
Centre had moved an appeal against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesdy, 5 May, wherein the court had noted that the required quantity of oxygen was not being allotted by the Centre to the state amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Bench went on to note that the Government of India has offered no explanation as to why buffer stock (of oxygen) is not there in Karnataka despite the Supreme Court's directions.
Ultimately, the high court went on to direct the Central government to increase the allocation of oxygen to Karnataka.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined