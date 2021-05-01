SC Gives Green Signal To Counting of UP Panchayat Poll

The UP Election Commission, however, told the court: "We have taken a decision to go ahead."

At the beginning of the hearing, the state election commission had assured the top court that it will adhere to COVID protocol for the counting process. Oximeter tests will be done at the entrance of counting centres, no crowds will be allowed inside the counting centres, and outside centres will be sanitised after every shift, social distancing will be maintained and thermal checking will be done, it said.

Senior Advocate and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the UP state election commission, told the court that there is a cap of 75 people at each counting centre and there are 829 total counting centres.

"If something goes wrong, senior officers on duty will be held accountable," the top court said.