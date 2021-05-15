House Arrest, Not Jail as Custody, Says SC: A Good Idea, But...

However, house arrest has been accepted as a legitimate form of custody only under India's preventive detention laws. For instance, the Kashmiri politicians mentioned above were detained under the Public Safety Act – one of the highly politicised and exploited tools used to impose preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was only when Gautam Navlakha, an activist and journalist currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Bhima Koregaon case, moved the Supreme Court in March 2020 seeking default bail, that the issue of house arrest as custody under the Criminal Procedure Code received judicial scrutiny. Navlakha argued that the 34 days of his house arrest should be counted in the 90 days upper limit for custody under Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code.