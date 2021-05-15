House Arrest, Not Jail as Custody, Says SC: A Good Idea, But...

House arrests have been a controversial feature of India’s criminal justice system for a long time. Time and again, political leaders have been subjected to house arrest. The most recent being Mehbooba Mufti (14 months), Omar Abdullah (7 months), and others, in Kashmir, shortly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
However, house arrest has been accepted as a legitimate form of custody only under India's preventive detention laws. For instance, the Kashmiri politicians mentioned above were detained under the Public Safety Act – one of the highly politicised and exploited tools used to impose preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir.
It was only when Gautam Navlakha, an activist and journalist currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Bhima Koregaon case, moved the Supreme Court in March 2020 seeking default bail, that the issue of house arrest as custody under the Criminal Procedure Code received judicial scrutiny. Navlakha argued that the 34 days of his house arrest should be counted in the 90 days upper limit for custody under Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The court was of the opinion that remanding persons to house arrest would, to some extent, resolve the issue of overcrowding in prisons.
Under Section 167 of CrPC, a Magistrate can remand a person produced before him into custody for further investigation. So far, the word “custody” under Section 167 was understood as either “police custody” or “judicial custody”, with the latter being interpreted as jail custody. Even the Supreme Court noted that the concept of house arrest under Section 167 “has not engaged the courts, including the apex court”.
The Supreme Court did not provide details as to what this “house arrest” would look like, or what conditions would qualify a person in custody for house arrest. However, the court has laid the criteria that the Judicial Magistrate would have to consider while remanding a person to house arrest. The criteria though, are “not exhaustive”.
The driving force behind the court’s decision to allow house arrest as a form of custody is the decongestion of prisons.
The judgment in the Gautam Navlakha case has led to a creation of a new form of custody, but setting out ambiguous criteria on its use might pose challenges in practice.
Abhinav Sekhri, a lawyer practising in Delhi, believes that the Supreme Court recognising a new form of judicial custody through a judgment is a curious step. He told The Quint that it is impossible to predict how the order will translate into practice as each situation will pose unique challenges.
On the other hand, Nikita Sonavane, a lawyer practising in Madhya Pradesh, believes that it is important for both the courts and the legislature to imagine the beneficiaries of the provision of house arrest while reading it within the scope of Section 167.
Additionally, the criteria set out by the Supreme Court for house arrest might also come in the way of its most desired goals: decongestion of prisons and reducing costs of incarceration. While claiming that such criteria might only benefit a minuscule section of prison population, Sonavane told The Quint:
When activist Sudha Bharadwaj was put under house arrest, the concept of “demarcation of space”, and of what constitutes a “custodial house”, included Ms Bharadwaj and her family. It included the natural inhabitants of the house.
The decision of the Supreme Court is a minuscule move towards the principle of “de-carceration” – to question the very need for incarceration in the first place. However, in doing so, it imagines the house as a “carceral space”, by allowing it as a site for deprivation of liberty.
The Supreme Court’s goal of decongesting prisons by legitimising house arrests can’t be realised without the proactive and efficient functioning of the lower judiciary.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined