Recap: More Time To SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg Row, Rooh Afza Vs Dil Afza In SC

More Time To SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg Row, Rooh Afza Vs Dil Afza In SC
Here are the top legal highlights from Wednesday, 17 May:
The Supreme Court directed law enforcement agencies in Manipur to take appropriate action on the apprehensions raised by the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi about possible attacks on tribals in the wake of the recent violence in the state.
"They have sought appropriate directions so that steps can be taken in sensitive areas. The apprehensions be taken into account by authorities who are monitoring the situation," the top court said.
The court also asked the state government to file a status report in the matter within two weeks.
The Supreme Court ordered the release of four people who were acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case, provided their detention is not required in any other case.
The four people are Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Sajid, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Yaseen.
A number of explosions took place in Jaipur on 13 May 2008 which led to 71 people dying and 185 people being injured.
The Rajasthan High Court had in March acquitted all four convicts in the case and upheld the acquittal of fifth accused on grounds of the prosecution not being able to establish the chain of the circumstances proving their guilt.
The Supreme Court on reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the Delhi government challenging the appointment of 10 nominated members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Lieutenant Governor (LG).
The bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices Surya Kant and P.S. Narasimha heard arguments from the Delhi government and the LG's office on whether the LG has the power to nominate members to the MCD without the consent of the Delhi government.
The Supreme Court has upheld a Delhi High Court order restraining the sale of a sharbat named 'Dil Afza' after Hamdard Foundation, the makers of Rooh Afza, filed a trademark infringement suit alleging that it was deceptively similar to its 'Rooh Afza' product.
The top court, while dismissing an appeal against the High Court order, noted that the High Court's decision was right, and thus it would not interfere.
The Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to create an atmosphere of fear while conducting raids in connection with a liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.
This comes after the state government told the top court that the central proble agency is "running amok" and is trying to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam.
The Supreme Court has clarified that a criminal activity and the generation of the proceeds of crime are inextricably linked in cases of corruption. This means that the acquisition of the proceeds of crime in such cases would itself be considered money laundering.
This significant development expands the jurisdictional remit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is India's premier anti-money laundering agency. The ED can now investigate and prosecute cases of money laundering that are linked to corruption, even if the underlying criminal activity did not take place in India.
The Supreme Court has given the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) time till 14 August to complete its probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.
SEBI had previously submitted additional reasons before the top court for seeking more time to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg case.
The securities board has also denied the allegation made by petitioners that it has been investigating Adani since 2016.
