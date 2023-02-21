Ram Rahim Parole Hearing Today: How Many Days Has He Already Spent Out Of Jail?

1) Sadhvis’ Rape Case, Convicted For 20 Years

What happened: An anonymous letter, written in 2002 and addressed to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had sexually exploited two Sadhvis (female worshippers) and a case was registered against him, according to the court order.

What followed: Following this, the High Court ordered the Sirsa district and sessions judge to look into the allegations made in the letter. The case went to the CBI and a charge sheet was filed five years later in 2007. The special CBI court, in 2017, convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim of rape and criminal intimidation.

Case Status: Three days after the conviction, the judge announced that the Dera head would be sentenced to prison for 20 years –10 years for each case.

Additionally, the judge also ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the two victims.



2) Journalist murder case, Sentenced To Life



What happened: Journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was shot at his house in 2002, reportedly after his newspaper published the anonymous letter that revealed that the two women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim.



What followed: The journalist later succumbed to his injuries and a case was registered in 2003. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006.



Case Status: A special CBI court convicted the Dera Chief and three of his followers for the murder, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the accused.





3) Employee Murder Case, Sentenced To Life

What happened: After the anonymous letter alleging sexual harassment by the godman was circulated, the Dera management extensively started looking for the person behind the act.

According to the court order, the management suspected Ranjit Singh, a member of Dera’s influential 10-member committee to have played a role in the circulation and shot at him.

Singh was killed when he was returning from his fields at his native village in Kurukshetra district.

What followed: The murder case was handed over to the CBI in 2004. The hearing began only in 2017.

Case status: In 2021, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court held the godman guilty of conspiracy in the murder of Ranjit Singh and sentenced him to life in prison. The court also convicted four others -- three for killing Ranjit and one(besides Ram Rahim) for plotting the murder,



4) Castration case, Hearing Ongoing



What happened: 400 male devotees from states including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan were allegedly castrated at the Dera headquarters amid false claims suggesting that “castration would lead to realisation of God."

What followed: A case related to the alleged castration was registered in 2015 on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after hearing a petition filed by the Dera chief’s former follower Hans Raj Chauhan.

Case Status: In 2018, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Dera Sacha Sauda chief and two his accomplices – Doctor Pankaj Garg and Doctor MP Singh, regarding the same. The case is presently being heard.



5) Blasphemy Case, Revision Plea Being Heard

What happened: The Dera chief had allegedly imitated Guru Gobind Singh during a ceremony of the sect. A case, for hurting religious sentiments, was immediately registered.

Case Status: In 2014, a Bhatinda court acquitted the Dera Chief but a revision petition was filed in 2015. The hearing is ongoing in this case.